Monday marks 2nd anniversary of Harambe's shooting death

The altercation was caught on camera Friday. The McDonald's surveillance video shows the man demanding a refill on a cup of coffee from the manager, and she fills it.More >>
When Yvonne Mason received a letter from the White House signed by President Donald Trump, she treated it just like she would a paper by any of her students.More >>
The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.More >>
An anchor and photographer from NBC affiliate WYFF out of Greenville, S.C. died on Monday when a tree fell on their SUV.More >>
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>
