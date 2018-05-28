Video shows police officer punching woman on NJ beach

A video of a woman getting punched by a police officer during Memorial Day weekend is drawing a lot of attention. (Source: KYW/HewittLexy/Twitter/Facebook/CNN)

WILDWOOD, NJ (KYW/CNN) – A police officer repeatedly punched a woman on a New Jersey beach over the weekend.

Authorities said she was drunk and acting violently. Others said the officers were acting too harshly.

A scuffle between the 20-year-old woman and police exploded on a Wildwood, NJ, beach on Saturday afternoon.

Alexis Hewitt recorded video of an officer punching the woman multiple times.

"The next thing we know we hear all this commotion and yelling," Hewitt said. "I woke up and realized there were officers and everybody running around, so I immediately grabbed my phone. It was when I started recording."

Emily Weinman, the woman who was punched, wrote a lengthy Facebook post telling her side of the story. She said officers approached her asking about underage drinking.

She admitted having an unopened bottle of alcohol.

The situation apparently devolved after Weinman said she refused to identify herself.

Police said in a news release that Weinman spit on an officer and kicked another in the groin.

The city of Wildwood confirmed that the two officers involved have been placed on administrative duty while the police department investigates.

Police are asking anybody with footage of the incident to come forward.

Weinman faces three charges of aggravated assault of an officer. She has since deleted her Facebook post that called attention to her arrest.

