Game 1 winner usually goes on to hoist Stanley Cup - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Game 1 winner usually goes on to hoist Stanley Cup

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Lady Liberty wears a Vegas Golden Knights jersey in front of the New York New York resort prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey game Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Lady Liberty wears a Vegas Golden Knights jersey in front of the New York New York resort prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey game Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas.
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). A Vegas Golden Knights fan, center, laughs with two Washington Capitals fans as they pose for a photograph prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey game Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). A Vegas Golden Knights fan, center, laughs with two Washington Capitals fans as they pose for a photograph prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey game Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas.
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). The MGM Grand Hotel and Casino displays a Vegas Golden Knights logo and shield prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). The MGM Grand Hotel and Casino displays a Vegas Golden Knights logo and shield prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas.
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Jared Lang places towels in a section of seats at the T-Mobile Arena prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Jared Lang places towels in a section of seats at the T-Mobile Arena prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas.
(AP Photo/John Locher). Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin listens to a question during an NHL hockey media day for the Stanley Cup, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher). Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin listens to a question during an NHL hockey media day for the Stanley Cup, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Washington Capitals or Vegas Golden Knights will win the Stanley Cup for the first time.

History suggests the winner of Game 1 has the odds in its favor.

The team winning the opener the previous six years ended up hoisting the Cup. Since the Stanley Cup Final went to a best-of-seven format, the winner of Game 1 has gone on to hoist the Cup 61 of 78 times.

Washington has its second shot to earn the Cup, hoping it fares better than in 1998 when Detroit won in a sweep.

Vegas is aiming to be the first franchise in a major North American professional league to win a title in its first season since the NFL's Cleveland Browns in 1950.

___

More Stanley Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/StanleyCupFinals

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Rescuers seek 1 man still missing after Maryland flash flood

    Rescuers seek 1 man still missing after Maryland flash flood

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:05 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:05:03 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-05-28 22:20:28 GMT
    (Libby Solomon/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Water rushes through Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., Sunday, May 27, 2018. After the floodwaters receded, emergency officials had no immediate reports of fatalities or injuries. But by nightfall first respon...(Libby Solomon/The Baltimore Sun via AP). Water rushes through Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., Sunday, May 27, 2018. After the floodwaters receded, emergency officials had no immediate reports of fatalities or injuries. But by nightfall first respon...

    Some are already asking questions about whether enough was done after the last flood to prevent a similar catastrophe.

    More >>

    Some are already asking questions about whether enough was done after the last flood to prevent a similar catastrophe.

    More >>

  • Besides lava and ash, Hawaii volcano is pumping out 'vog'

    Besides lava and ash, Hawaii volcano is pumping out 'vog'

    Sunday, May 27 2018 12:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 16:34:11 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-05-28 22:20:06 GMT
    (Chris Stewart via AP). In this May 23, 2018, photo provided by Chris Stewart the sun sets through “vog,” or volcanic smog, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks: molten rock shooting to...(Chris Stewart via AP). In this May 23, 2018, photo provided by Chris Stewart the sun sets through “vog,” or volcanic smog, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks: molten rock shooting to...
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island is creating "vog," or volcanic smog.More >>
    A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island is creating "vog," or volcanic smog.More >>

  • San Francisco to decide whether to ban flavored tobacco

    San Francisco to decide whether to ban flavored tobacco

    Monday, May 28 2018 1:54 AM EDT2018-05-28 05:54:43 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-05-28 22:20:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this May 17, 2018 photo, Miriam Zouzounis looks through a selection of tobacco products while interviewed at Ted's Market, her family's store, in San Francisco. R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. is pumping millions of dollars into a ca...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this May 17, 2018 photo, Miriam Zouzounis looks through a selection of tobacco products while interviewed at Ted's Market, her family's store, in San Francisco. R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. is pumping millions of dollars into a ca...
    R.J. Reynolds is pumping millions of dollars into a campaign to convince San Francisco voters to reject a sales ban on flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, and vaping liquids with flavors like...More >>
    R.J. Reynolds is pumping millions of dollars into a campaign to convince San Francisco voters to reject a sales ban on flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, and vaping liquids with flavors like cotton candy, mango and cool cucumber.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly