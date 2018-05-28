Houston's Paul out for Game 7 against Warriors - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Houston's Paul out for Game 7 against Warriors

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston's Chris Paul has been ruled out for Game 7 of the Western Conference finals against Golden State because of a strained right hamstring.

Coach Mike D'Antoni says: "Everybody came to the same conclusion. There's no way." The nine-time All-Star got hurt late in the fourth quarter of Game 5 and missed the Rockets' 115-86 loss on Saturday.

The Rockets are trying to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1995 against a Golden State team that hopes to reach the finals for the fourth straight season.

D'Antoni says they made the decision because: "He couldn't explode. He couldn't push off of it."

