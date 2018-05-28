Police respond to shooting in Louisville

One person was shot on Ilex Avenue on Monday night. (Source: Sara Rivest/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was shot in the head Monday night in Louisville.

Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed the shooting took place at about 7:45 p.m. in the 5400 block of Ilex Avenue, near the Newburg area.

The shooting victim's name and condition were not immediately known.

Information about suspects or motives was not available.

Police are questioning possible witnesses in the neighborhood.

