3-vehicle crash sends motorcyclist to hospital

A crash involving a motorcycle shut down the southbound lanes of the Gene Snyder Freeway on Monday evening. (Source: Trimarc)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person driving a motorcycle was rushed to a hospital Monday night following a crash involving two passenger vehicles on the Gene Snyder Freeway.

MetroSafe confirmed that calls started coming in just before 8 p.m. about the crash that took place in the southbound lanes of I-265 near Taylorsville Road.

Drivers were asked to stay away from that area for more than an hour.

It's not clear what caused the crash, nor were the victim's name and condition immediately available.

