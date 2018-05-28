Tri-State family standing only feet away from boat explosion

Alvarez died suddenly Wednesday, just hours after winning his primary election for a Jefferson District judge nomination. He was only 43 years old.More >>
A person driving a motorcycle was rushed to a hospital Monday night following a crash involving two passenger vehicles on the Gene Snyder Freeway.More >>
Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed the shooting took place at about 7:45 p.m. in the 5400 block of Ilex Avenue, near the Newburg area.More >>
A man wanted on several felony charges in Meade County has been captured.More >>
During the ceremony glass bricks bearing the names of military members who have fallen were presented to family members for installation in the memorial.More >>
