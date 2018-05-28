Meade County most-wanted suspect taken into custody

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man wanted on several felony charges in Meade County has been captured.

Scott E. Callahan, 27, is facing a total of 13 charges, seven of which are felonies. They are listed below:

+ Wanton endangerment - police officer (felony)

+ Wanton endangerment (felony)

+ Kidnapping (felony)

+ Robbery (felony)

+ Theft of motor vehicle registration (felony)

+ Fleeing or evading police - motor vehicle (felony)

+ Fleeing or evading police - on foot (felony)

The details of Callahan's capture were not immediately available.

He is now in custody at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

