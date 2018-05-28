Friends remember judicial candidate Danny Alvarez at funeral service

Danny Alvarez is survived by his wife and three children. (Source: Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Friends and colleagues of judicial candidate Danny Alvarez gathered for his visitation Monday.

Alvarez died suddenly Wednesday, just hours after winning his primary race for a Jefferson District judge nomination. He was only 43 years old.

"It's obviously devastating," campaign manager Jonathan Hurst said. "Danny meant so much more than just a candidate for judge."

Alvarez was known for his commitment to the Spanish-speaking community, and as someone who opened doors with love and compassion.

"There will be a big void in this community and it will be a responsibility for all of us to live up to Danny’s example and commitment," Hurst said.

College student Christopher Malpartida said Alvarez was a mentor to him. He helped him get into school and encouraged him to continue to law school.

"It was such a tough transition because it's a really rigorous school and so he always gave me the confidence that even though I came from a different background than most of the students there, I can achieve the same things a lot of these students can achieve," Malpartida said.

Malpartida and other friends said they'll work to fill the void their mentor has left in the community.

"Now we have big, big shoes to fill," Judith Delcarpio said. "We just have to continue to love each other, which is what he did. Love each other and help each other not matter where you come from."

