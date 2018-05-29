New mom's unbelievable birth story is the best thing you'll read all day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - New mom Tia Freeman has quite a story to tell. The tale of her new son's birth was shared to Twitter this week and it's quite an engrossing story.

Tia, a member of the U.S. Air Force, found out she was pregnant during her third trimester. She already had a trip to German planned, so she decided to go ahead and go. On her flight, she started to feel ill but thought it was food poisoning.

Things got progressively worse, but Tia powered through: through the rest of the flight, through customs at her layover in Istanbul, through a cab ride to her hotel, and even though the delivery of her own baby in the tub in her hotel room.

During the harrowing ordeal, Tia handled it like a boss. Baby Xavier Ata Freeman just turned 7 weeks old.

