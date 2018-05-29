The Latest: Cilic moves into 2nd round in straight sets - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

The Latest: Cilic moves into 2nd round in straight sets

PARIS (AP) - The Latest on the French Open, the year's second Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

Third-seeded Marin Cilic has kicked off his Roland Garros campaign with a straight-set win over James Duckworth of Australia.

Cilic, a former U.S. Open champion who reached two of the past three Grand Slam finals, was not bothered by the rain that stopped play for about an hour and won 6-3, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Duckworth, who missed the French Open last year because of foot surgery, has never won a match at the clay-court event in four appearances.

___

2:40 p.m.

Canadian teen Denis Shapovalov's first Grand Slam match as a seeded player went about as smoothly as could be - a straight-set victory at the French Open.

The 19-year-old lefty, who is seeded 24th for his Roland Garros main-draw debut, needed just 2 hours to get past 59th-ranked John Millman of Australia 7-5, 6-4, 6-2.

Shapovalov compiled a 32-9 edge in winners and converted 6 of 12 break points.

A year after losing in the opening round of qualifying in Paris, he is the second-youngest man in the French Open field.

Next for Shapovalov is a matchup against 70th-ranked Maximilian Marterer of Germany, a 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 winner against Ryan Harrison of the U.S.

___

2:30 p.m.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza is back to winning ways at the French Open after beating Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova, another former Roland Garros champion. Muguruza, who claimed the title in Paris two years ago, advanced to the second round with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win.

After beating Serena Williams in the 2016 final, Muguruza's title defense was ended in the fourth round last year.

Now ranked 43rd, the 32-year-old Kuznetsova was making her 16th consecutive appearance in the main draw in Paris, where she won the title in 2009.

___

1:25 p.m

Play has resumed at the French Open after a suspension due to rain of about an hour.

___

12:20 p.m.

Play has been interrupted at the French Open because of rain.

Third-seeded Marin Cilic and James Duckworth played for a little more than one hour on Court Philippe Chatrier before they were sent back to the locker room by tournament officials.

Cilic, a runner-up at the Australian Open earlier this year, led 6-3, 5-4 when their first-round match was stopped.

___

11:00 a.m.

It's a big day at the French Open as Serena Williams makes her comeback on Day 3 of the clay-court Grand Slam following the birth of her daughter in September.

Williams hasn't played in a major since winning her 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open and a big question mark is hanging over her current form. A three-time champion at Roland Garros, she has not played a single competitive match on clay this season ahead of her first round meeting with Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic

Also in the women's first round, 2016 winner Garbine Muguruza plays another former French Open champion, Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova, who won in 2009. And No. 1 seed Simona Halep starts her French Open campaign against 83rd-ranked Alison Riske of the United States.

On the men's side, top-seeded Rafael Nadal will aim to quickly finish his rain-interrupted first-round match against Italy's Simone Bolelli. The 10-time French Open champion is leading 6-4, 6-3, 0-3.

