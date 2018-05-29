Missing 23-year-old woman last seen in Paoli

Kaylea Sue Hickman was reported missing on May 22, according to the Paoli Police Department. (Source: Family photo)

ORANGE COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – Authorities are asking for the communities help to locate a missing 23-year-old woman.

Kaylea Sue Hickman was reported missing on May 22, according to the Paoli Police Department.

Hickman was last seen with her ex-boyfriend following an incident at a home on Northeast Third Street in Paoli, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

>> MISSING IN KENTUCKY: Have you seen these people?

In a Facebook post by the Paoli Police Department, Hickman is described as being 5’5’’ tall and weighing 115 pounds with brown eyes.



Deputies are not ruling out foul play in the case.

Anyone with information about Hickman’s location is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 723-2417.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.