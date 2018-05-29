Suspect behind bars after Henderson robbery

A suspect is behind bars after a robbery at a Henderson motel.

The robbery happened just after midnight Sunday morning at the Holiday Motel in the 1700 block of S. Green St.

Police say 40-year-old Matthew Clark, of Corydon, and another man, both armed with handguns, went into a room at the motel and demanded money from two victims.

The victims told police that the men took a small amount of money, left, and then Clark came back later and threatened them with a knife.

Police say officers saw the vehicle the victims described early Monday morning near the Clay and S. Green St.

Clark was arrested on a robbery charge and taken to jail on a robbery charge.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information about the robbery or the other suspect is asked to contact HPD at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

