Suspect behind bars after Henderson robbery

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Matthew Clark, 40. (Henderson Co. Detention Center) Matthew Clark, 40. (Henderson Co. Detention Center)
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

A suspect is behind bars after a robbery at a Henderson motel.

The robbery happened just after midnight Sunday morning at the Holiday Motel in the 1700 block of S. Green St.

Police say 40-year-old Matthew Clark, of Corydon, and another man, both armed with handguns, went into a room at the motel and demanded money from two victims.

The victims told police that the men took a small amount of money, left, and then Clark came back later and threatened them with a knife.

Police say officers saw the vehicle the victims described early Monday morning near the Clay and S. Green St.

Clark was arrested on a robbery charge and taken to jail on a robbery charge.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information about the robbery or the other suspect is asked to contact HPD at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

