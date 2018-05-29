Serena Williams makes fashion statement in Grand Slam return - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Serena Williams makes fashion statement in Grand Slam return

Serena Williams of the U.S. returns a shot against Krystyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
In this June 28, 1985 file photo tennis player Anne White of the U.S. is shown in a tight fitting body suit, which she has been banned from wearing in her resumed match tomorrow, against fellow American Pam Shriver.
Serena Williams of the U.S. clenches her fist after scoring a point against Krystina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

PARIS (AP) - Serena Williams returned to Grand Slam tennis with a fashion statement.

Williams wore a black bodysuit with long leggings and a red waistband for her first-round French Open match at Court Philippe Chatrier.

It called to mind Williams' black "catsuit" that she wore at the 2002 U.S. Open.

The new outfit also was reminiscent of the tight-fitting white bodysuit that American player Anne White wore at Wimbledon in 1985.

Tuesday's match was the first at a major tournament for the 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams in 16 months, because she was pregnant and gave birth in September to a daughter.

