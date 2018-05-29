Serena Williams makes fashion statement in Grand Slam return

(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino). Serena Williams of the U.S. clenches her fist after scoring a point against Krystina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Par...

PARIS (AP) - Serena Williams returned to Grand Slam tennis with a fashion statement.

Williams wore a black bodysuit with long leggings and a red waistband for her first-round French Open match at Court Philippe Chatrier.

It called to mind Williams' black "catsuit" that she wore at the 2002 U.S. Open.

The new outfit also was reminiscent of the tight-fitting white bodysuit that American player Anne White wore at Wimbledon in 1985.

Tuesday's match was the first at a major tournament for the 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams in 16 months, because she was pregnant and gave birth in September to a daughter.

