Louisville man accused of stealing $12K from his ex

The Jefferson County Coroners Office is asking for help to identify the remains of a man found eight days ago.More >>
The Jefferson County Coroners Office is asking for help to identify the remains of a man found eight days ago.More >>
According to his arrest warrant, the victim received a settlement check for $12,000, which she cashed and kept in her residence. The victim returned home to find the money was missing.More >>
According to his arrest warrant, the victim received a settlement check for $12,000, which she cashed and kept in her residence. The victim returned home to find the money was missing.More >>
A WAVE 3 News Alert Day kicks in today.More >>
A WAVE 3 News Alert Day kicks in today.More >>
The full-time positions are open at Amazon’s fulfillment centers in Louisville and Shepherdsville in Kentucky and in Jeffersonville, Indiana.More >>
The full-time positions are open at Amazon’s fulfillment centers in Louisville and Shepherdsville in Kentucky and in Jeffersonville, Indiana.More >>
New mom Tia Freeman tells the amazing story of her son's birth in an amazing series of tweets.More >>
New mom Tia Freeman tells the amazing story of her son's birth in an amazing series of tweets.More >>