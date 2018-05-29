Louisville man accused of stealing $12K from his ex

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is accused of stealing a large sum of money from his ex-girlfriend.

Tevaughn Richie, 21, was arrested around 11:40 p.m. Monday.

According to his arrest warrant, the victim received a settlement check for $12,000, which she cashed and kept in her residence. The victim returned home to find the money was missing.

Richie, who is the victim’s ex-boyfriend, admitted he took the money when the victim contacted him.

The warrant states Richie used part of the money to purchase clothing and marijuana.

Richie was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

