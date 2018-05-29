Homes evacuated due to suspicious package in Madisonville - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Homes evacuated due to suspicious package in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

Several homes have been evacuated due to a suspicious package in Madisonville.

We're told the cylinder-shaped package was found in a mailbox on Columbus Circle, off Gentry Lane.

The Owensboro Hazardous Devices Unit has been called in to help.

We have a crew at the scene and we'll keep you updated.

