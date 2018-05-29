Amazon to host party to fill 1,000 full-time positions

The party will feature free food, entertainment and giveaways. (Source: Amazon.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Amazon is looking to hire 1,000 people.

The full-time positions are open at Amazon’s fulfillment centers in Louisville and Shepherdsville in Kentucky and in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

The company will host a Summer Hiring Kickoff Party from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 1 at Amazon Jeffersonville, located at 900 Patrol Road, for people who want to apply.



Those who attend are asked to bring an I-9 approved identification.

Amazon said the shift schedules and responsibilities for the open positions vary. Part-time shifts are also available.

