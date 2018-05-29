Hurricane Maria killed more than 4,600 people in Puerto Rico, study says

Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.More >>
Hurricane Maria struck the island in September, doing tens of billions of dollars in damage to buildings, roads and power lines.
The fan held an umbrella over the JRTOC cadet who was standing at a chair the Braves team leaves open to honor military POW's and those missing in action.
Our main concern will be locally heavy rainfall through Wednesday morning. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 7:00 AM CDT for 1" to 3"+ of forecasted rainfall, with localized heavier rain possible. River flooding and flooded roadways will also be a concern Tuesday.
A river swollen from heavy rains because of Alberto collapses a bridge as two people attempt to cross.
