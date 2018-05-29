Coroners office seeking to identify remains

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroners Office is asking for help to identify the remains of a man found eight days ago.

The remains were found May 21 in the 4200 block of South 3rd Street. According to Deputy Coroner Scott Russ, it is possible the remains are those of Charles Edward Dixon, 72.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

If Charles Edward Dixon is alive, he is asked to call Deputy Coroner Russ at 502-574-0139. Also, anyone who knows Charles Edward Dixon or his late parents, Charles Glenn Dixon or Ruby Dixon, or any dentist that may have treated Dixon is asked to call Deputy Coroner Russ that the same number.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.