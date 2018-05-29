WAVE 3 News Editorial - May 29, 2018: Accolades

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Cheers to Jessica Duenas, named by the Kentucky Department of Education as the top Teacher of the Year in Kentucky. Jessica was also named Kentucky’s Middle School Teacher of the Year. She's a teacher at Oldham County Middle School.

Cheers to NyRee D. Clayton-Taylor, a creative writing teacher from Wheatley Elementary School, who was named Kentucky's Elementary Teacher for the Year. She's been a Jefferson County Public Schools teacher for 20 years.

Cheers to 13 students from JCPS who will graduate with perfect attendance in elementary and high school: twins Miranda and Mikalya Morton, and Luke Anderson, William Moore, Lily Paulin and Hailey Pickard from Male; Lily Adcock and Aliza Brown from Manual; Amanda Davis, Ugonna Okorie, and Ashley Monteiro from Ballard; and Makayla Reeves from Central.

Cheers to the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana for providing just under 190,000 meals this past year in addition to numerous other services; and Metro United Way, impacting partner groups in Jefferson, Bullitt, Oldham, and Shelby counties in Kentucky, and Clark, Floyd, and Harrison in Indiana with allocations topping 21 million dollars.

Cheers to the city of Jeffersonville for hosting a terrific five day WAVE 3 News Abbey Road on the River Festival at Big Four Bridge Park during the long holiday weekend.

And cheers to the UofL Cardinals baseball team, heading to the NCAA playoffs again, winning 43 of 60 games so far this season, including three in the ACC tournament, where they reached the finals.

