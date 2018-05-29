Disagreement during card game ends in arrest for assault

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is charged with assaulting a woman during a card game.

>> MUGSHOTS: May 2018 Roundup

Dezmon Bott, 23, of Louisville, was arrested around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the police report, the victim told officers she had been drinking and playing cards with Bott when the pair got into a disagreement.

The victim stated that Bott initially shoved her face into a couch in an extremely rough manner. Later, she said Bott pinned her against the wall and grabbed her by the throat after she threw water on his face to wake him up. The woman told police she was able to finally get away from Bott's grasp.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Coroners office seeking to identify remains

+ Hit-and-run suspect in death of bicyclist surrenders

+ Missing 23-year-old woman last seen in Paoli

Bott is charged with assault and was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.