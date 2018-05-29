One treated after Greenwood Ave. shooting

The shooting was reported in the 2700 block of Greenwood Ave at 2:07 p.m. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person is being treated after a shooting in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police were called to the 2700 block of Greenwood Ave. at 2:07 p.m.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The extent of the injuries to the victim are not known at this time.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.