JCPS will appeal state's recommended takeover

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - JCPS announced Tuesday it will challenge the recommendation of a state takeover that first caused an uproar last month.

School Board President Diane Porter announced the vote to appeal the recommendation was unanimous.

A specially-called, closed-door meeting began at 4:30 p.m., ahead of the board's normally scheduled meeting. About 35 minutes later, Porter announced the result of the vote.

The @JCPSKY board returns from executive session at 5:05pm. @dporterJCPS makes motion for school board to request a hearing before the Kentucky Board of Education regarding @WayneDLewis recommendation for state management. Motion passes 7-0. — JCPS (@JCPSKY) May 29, 2018

State law had given the district 30 days to decide whether to appeal the recommendation that Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis announced on April 30. The deadline would have been Wednesday.

The state Board of Education will now hear the case no fewer than 20 days from now.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ State recommends takeover of JCPS following release of audit findings

+ State takeover looms at JCPS

+ Jefferson County delegates meet with education commissioner about possible takeover

In the hearing, Lewis would defend his recommendation to the state board, and JCPS representatives would do the same to justify its opposition, almost like a court hearing.

The process could take a couple days before the KBOE would make a ruling.

WAVE 3 News will have more as this story continues to develop. Follow Sara Rivest on Twitter for her real-time updates from Tuesday's meeting.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.