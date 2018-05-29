Villanova's DiVincenzo stays in NBA draft after title run - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Villanova's DiVincenzo stays in NBA draft after title run

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Final Four most outstanding player Donte DiVincenzo is staying in the NBA draft after helping Villanova win the national championship.

The school announced DiVincenzo's decision Tuesday, the day before the NCAA deadline for players who haven't hired an agent to withdraw from the draft and return to school. The 6-foot-5 guard had two years of eligibility remaining.

DiVincenzo was the Big East sixth man of the year and averaged 13.4 points with 4.8 rebounds, capped by a dazzling 31-point showing against Michigan for the Wildcats' second NCAA title in three seasons.

In a statement, DiVincenzo said the decision to leave Villanova and hire an agent was "not easy." Coach Jay Wright said the team supports DiVincenzo's decision after he received "very positive feedback from NBA teams" while testing the waters.

