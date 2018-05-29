Moving up: Cincinnati latest team added in MLS expansion - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Moving up: Cincinnati latest team added in MLS expansion

By JOE KAY
AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Major League Soccer is adding Cincinnati in its latest round of expansion, rewarding a city that set attendance records in three seasons of United Soccer League play and agreed to a stadium deal last month.

The announcement Tuesday brings MLS to a 26-team league.

Cincinnati will join the league next year and play at the University of Cincinnati's football stadium while a 21,000-seat soccer stadium is built in the West End neighborhood. It is to open in 2021.

Nashville got one of the two expansion spots last year. The league held off picking the other team from among Sacramento, Detroit and Cincinnati.

Cincinnati jumped ahead of the other two when the city council approved $34.8 million for infrastructure as part of the stadium construction.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

