TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of KY 841 N closed through evening rush

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - KYTC crews are repairing a section of KY 841 North, also known as the Gene Snyder Freeway, after the pavement buckled over the weekend.

The work is being done in the left lane between New Cut Road and National Turnpike. The lane will remain closed past the Tuesday evening rush hour.

Crews had to remove the old concrete, install a drainage blanket and aggregate, and had to pave the section with asphalt. The asphalt has to cool before KYTC can allow traffic back in the left lane.

KYTC said the pavement buckled due to heat.

