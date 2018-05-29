Bomb squad called after suspicious container is found in Oldham Co.

LA GRANGE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews took all full precautions after an employee of a store found a suspicious container near a major road.

The incident began around 11 a.m. at the O'Reilly's Auto Parts store in the 2000 block of Highway 53 in La Grange. The metal military container was found near the roadway and was moved into the parking lot.

Oldham County police, along with Louisville Metro Police Department Bomb Squad and a task force which included the ATF and FBI, responded to the scene.

When an initial examination by the LMPD Bomb Squad, technicians opened the container and found welding rods inside.

Oldham County police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information about the container is asked to call them at 502-222-1300 or through their website at www.oldhamcountypolice.com.

