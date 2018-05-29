Jury selection begins for 2 men accused in Marine's death

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Jury selection for the two men accused of killing a Kentucky Marine began Tuesday morning.

Quincinio Canada and Dawan Malazim are charged with the shooting death of Jonathan Price.

In June 2014, Lance Corporal Price and is wife Megan were shot and robbed as they were leaving the Austin City Saloon in Lexington.

Price was killed during the encounter while Megan survived.

"It just amazes me that somebody could just walk up to someone and do this to just a random person," said Heather Perraut, a friend of the couple.

Canada and Malazim were arrested in June of 2015 and charged with murder, robbery, and assault.

The trial is scheduled to begin on June 11 and is expected to run for three weeks.

