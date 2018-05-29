Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens resigns

(RNN) - Missouri governor Eric Greitens resigned on Tuesday, following a series of legal troubles that mushroomed over the past months.

The Republican had been embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal and an investigation into campaign finance violations.

Greitens was elected in 2016, and served roughly 17 months in office.

The 44-year-old, a former Navy SEAL, faced a felony tampering with computer data charge related to a donors list he allegedly obtained improperly.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner charged him last month for illegally transferring the fundraising list from a veterans charity he co-founded to his 2016 campaign for governor.

He had also faced accusations of sexual assault from a woman he had an affair with in 2015.

An invasion of privacy charge related to that affair was dismissed earlier this month, though a special prosecutor was appointed last week and charges could be re-filed.

Announcing his resignation, he framed these issues as "endless personal attacks designed to cause maximum damage to my family and friends."

"It's clear that for the forces that oppose us, there is no end in sight," he said. "I cannot allow those forces to continue to cause pain and difficulty to the people that I love."

Greitens was under investigation in the Republican-controlled Missouri Legislature, and he faced a serious threat of impeachment.

He had been defiant throughout his political troubles, denouncing the actions against him as a "witch hunt" and calling Gardner a "reckless liberal prosecutor."

Missouri's attorney general, Josh Hawley, a Republican, however backed Gardner's charge last month and said: "These are serious charges - and an important reminder that no one is above the law in Missouri."

On Tuesday Hawley said Greitens had "done the right thing" by resigning.

Gardner also later announced a "fair and just resolution of the pending charges" without further explanation.

It was unclear if his resignation was part of a settlement with Gardner's office.

