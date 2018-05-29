Elizabethtown man arrested for assault of woman in parking lot

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown man is under arrest, accused of assaulting a woman in a parking lot of a grocery store Sunday night.

According to Quinton Manning's arrest report, he hit a woman in the side of the head with a cellphone, then threw her to the ground and punched and kicked her.

The woman had left the scene, but then came back when police arrived. Police say the woman was swollen and bleeding, had cuts on her face and elbow, and had blood all over her. The woman said Manning and her got into a fight over allegations that she was cheating on him.

Manning was later arrested at his apartment. He told police the woman pushed him and made him mad, and he had thrown a cell phone at her. Manning admitted to officers he threw her on the ground. Manning then told police that did not understand why he was being arrested, and showed no remorse for the assault.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ $63 million expansion to Papa Johns Cardinal Stadium meant to impress Cards fans

+ Jury selection begins for 2 men accused in Marine's death

+ Bomb squad called after suspicious container is found in Oldham Co.

Quinton Manning is charged with first degree assault - domestic violence.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.