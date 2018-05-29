Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A Carroll County man is dead after being shot Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the Sycamore Trace subdivision on Sycamore Circle just before 5:50 Tuesday morning on a report of a shooting.

The Carroll County Coroner confirmed Shaun Corley, 37, died around an hour later, after he was shot in the chest.

His death has not yet been ruled a homicide, the coroner said.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.

