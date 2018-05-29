Ohio Co. Schools adds two more school resource officers

Ohio County school administrators know school shootings can happen anywhere at anytime.

"Everyone is upset by the current events happening in our country," Scott Lewis the Ohio County School Superintendent said. "We need to be out in front of this and I think that's what our school district is doing."

The district is now adding two additional school resource officers. They already have one at the middle school and another at the high school, but these new officers will allow for more security at the elementary schools as well as busy times at the middle and high schools.

"I think we're fortunate to have those, other counties don't," Sheriff Tracy Beatty said. "And now we're adding two more."

"It provides the students and staff with a sense of security," Lewis said. "Our resource officers at the high school and middle school have a great relationship with our kids and I think that's a positive too because you know they come and talk to them, tell them when things are going on."

Lewis says the officers will cost about $100,000.

"I think it's a good use of our money," he said.

But the district isn't stopping there. They've already purchased hand held metal detectors and the sheriff's office is working to get all school security video live streamed to the dispatch center.

"It will be an advantage to use if there is ever a situation in the school, we have those eyes in the school already," Beatty said. "We have that advantage of knowing where an individual could be."

But at the end of the day, they say, it's all about keeping the students and staff safe.

"We want our community to know that we're here to protect our kids," Beatty said.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.