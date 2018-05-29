Knights, Caps try to keep their cool in Vegas at Cup Final - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Knights, Caps try to keep their cool in Vegas at Cup Final

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb, left, hits Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson as linesman Jonny Murray tries to break it up during the third period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Monda... (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb, left, hits Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson as linesman Jonny Murray tries to break it up during the third period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Monda...
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Washington Capitals right wing Devante Smith-Pelly, right, and right wing Tom Wilson stretch during practice Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. Game 2 of the Stanley Cup NHL hockey finals between the Capitals and the Vega... (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Washington Capitals right wing Devante Smith-Pelly, right, and right wing Tom Wilson stretch during practice Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Las Vegas. Game 2 of the Stanley Cup NHL hockey finals between the Capitals and the Vega...
(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith, left, celebrates his goal with center Jonathan Marchessault, center, as Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby lays on the ice during second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey ... (AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith, left, celebrates his goal with center Jonathan Marchessault, center, as Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby lays on the ice during second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey ...
(AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 29. 2018. Games 2 of the Stanley Cup hockey finals between Vegas and the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Wednesday. (AP Photo/John Locher). Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas, Tuesday, May 29. 2018. Games 2 of the Stanley Cup hockey finals between Vegas and the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Wednesday.

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Vegas Golden Knights still think Tom Wilson's third-period hit on Jonathan Marchessault was very late and probably dirty.

They also believe it sparked their comeback victory in the Stanley Cup Final opener.

Wilson and the Washington Capitals still insist he did nothing wrong when he leveled the Golden Knights' top playoff scorer. The NHL agreed with Wilson on Tuesday, declining to discipline the hard-charging forward.

But after the collision and the resulting scrums, Vegas coach Gerard Gallant saw a renewed vigor in his Knights. They quickly got Tomas Nosek's go-ahead goal and surged one game closer to an improbable championship.

Game 2 is Wednesday night on the Strip. Both teams intend to channel their nervous energy more constructively after an entertainingly ramshackle opener.

___

More Stanley Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/StanleyCupFinals

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Latest: Black coffee shop owners suggest proactive approach

    Latest: Black coffee shop owners suggest proactive approach

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 11:16 AM EDT2018-05-29 15:16:16 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-05-29 23:45:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...(AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...
    Starbucks will close more than 8,000 stores nationwide Tuesday to conduct anti-bias training.More >>
    Starbucks will close more than 8,000 stores nationwide Tuesday to conduct anti-bias training.More >>

  • Alberto remnants leave flooding, downed trees in wake

    Alberto remnants leave flooding, downed trees in wake

    Monday, May 28 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-05-29 03:45:14 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-05-29 23:39:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dan Anderson). A surfer makes his way out into the water as a subtropical approaches on Monday, May 28, 2018, in Pensacola, Fla. The storm gained the early jump on the 2018 hurricane season as it headed toward anticipated landfall sometime Mo...(AP Photo/Dan Anderson). A surfer makes his way out into the water as a subtropical approaches on Monday, May 28, 2018, in Pensacola, Fla. The storm gained the early jump on the 2018 hurricane season as it headed toward anticipated landfall sometime Mo...

    Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.

    More >>

    Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.

    More >>

  • Mayor strongly defends Wildwood police after beach incident

    Mayor strongly defends Wildwood police after beach incident

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-05-29 22:09:34 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:38 PM EDT2018-05-29 23:38:56 GMT
    A Philadelphia woman seen on video being punched in the head by a police officer on a New Jersey beach says she didn't spit at the officers before the altercation.More >>
    A Philadelphia woman seen on video being punched in the head by a police officer on a New Jersey beach says she didn't spit at the officers before the altercation.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly