LMDC employee accused of hiding domestic violence suspect in his home

Kejohn Jennings pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of hindering prosecution/apprehension.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An employee at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections is facing charges.

UofL police arrested Kejohn Jennings at the Arch Apartments near campus over the Memorial Day weekend.

The arresting officers said Jennings was hiding a domestic violence suspect in his apartment.

In court Tuesday, Jennings pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of hindering prosecution/apprehension. He'll be back in court in July.

A meeting is scheduled for Wednesday to discuss Jennings' employment. He works as a senior corrections technician in the records department, and has worked at LMDC since July.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.