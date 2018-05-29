Outdoor recreation space planned for California Community Center

The rendering for the new outdoor recreation space. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Doug Druschke)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - New and exciting changes are coming to the West Louisville Community Center.

Louisville Parks and Recreation, in partnership with sponsored by Heaven Hill Brands, unveiled plans for a new outdoor recreation space at the California Community Center.

The space will be open for families in the area and encourage them to get out in their community.

"We wanted to be able to make a donation to the neighborhood that would help the community enjoy life more," said Heaven Hill Brands COO Allan Latts. "When used responsibly its what our products do."

In addition to the new outdoor space, Parks and Recreation team has lots of fun things planned to help keep the little ones busy this summer, including several camps.



The cultural pass is also available for the 2018 year starting June 1.

