Victims of violence seek city's help for funeral expenses

Christopher 2X led a group of people Tuesday calling on the city to help pay for burial expenses for loved ones who become victims of violence.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some would argue violence in Louisville is becoming an epidemic, and Tuesday, family members of victims are asking for Metro Council's help.

The cost of funerals and burials can be a burden on a family, especially when the death of a loved one is so unexpected.

Now, those family members left behind want the city to consider setting aside money to help with such a challenge.

"The city needs to take into consideration that we have kids out here -- cuz that's what my little cousin was was a kid -- dying and we don't have no proper way of burying them," Joseph O'Bannon said Tuesday. "We just put them in the yard and let 'em go and I don't think that's right."

The city begins budget talks in June.

