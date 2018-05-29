'Economic development announcement' planned for Pillsbury plant

By: Danielle Grady

News & Tribune

NEW ALBANY, IN (NEWS & TRIBUNE) - An “economic development announcement” is scheduled for tomorrow at the old Pillsbury plant in New Albany.

The event will be attended by state and local officials, including the Indiana Economic Development Corp.’s president, Elaine Bedel, according to a media advisory. The IEDC often provides incentives for businesses coming to and expanding in Indiana.

The General Mills plant has been empty since 2016 when it closed, putting about 400 people out of work. Later that year, the facility was bought by two New York investment companies: New Mill Capital Holdings and Tiger Capital Group. The new owners have been marketing the property for a buyer ever since.

MORE NEWS FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Outdoor recreation space planned for California Community Center

+ Primary election recanvasses for 3 races set for Thursday

+ $63 million expansion to Papa Johns Cardinal Stadium meant to impress Cards fans

Upon buying the plant from General Mills, an owner told the News and Tribune that finding someone to sell to could take anywhere from a couple of months to a couple of years. They were interested in finding a buyer who could bring a manufacturing business back to New Albany.

Last March, they sold a 25-acre plot of land near the main plant to a storage unit business.

Gregory Schain, a principal at New Capital Mill Holdings, was not able to comment on Wednesday's announcement, citing a non-disclosure agreement. The event, which is not open to the public, will take place at 10 a.m. at the plant off Grant Line Road.

Danielle Grady is the business and economic development reporter at the News and Tribune. Contact her via email at danielle.grady@newsandtribune.com or by phone at 812-206-2137. Follow her on Twitter: @dgrady1222.