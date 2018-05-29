New charges filed against Charlestown molestation suspect

By: Aprile Rickert

JEFFERSONVILLE (NEWS & TRIBUNE) - New charges have been filed against a Charlestown man accused of child molestation after he allegedly had sex with a child under 14 multiple times.

Brandon P. Banet, 34, was first arrested April 9 and charged with one level 1 felony of child molesting after the victim, a child under 14, told her mother the two had sex two days prior, when Banet was babysitting her and other children.

A modified probable cause affidavit filed May 10 shows four additional charges — three level 1 felonies for child molestation and one level 4. The counts could carry a combined sentence of up to 82 to 172 years, if Banet is found guilty.

When first questioned by police April 10, Banet waived his rights and admitted to having sex with the child, according to court records. He was arrested and appeared April 11 for an initial hearing in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1, where bond was set at $100,000. Judge Andrew Adams denied a May 3 request to lower bond.

Also on May 11, police spoke to the victim's mother who provided them with a recorded conversation between her and her daughter, in which the victim described additional sex acts allegedly happening between January 1 and April 6, according to court records. The victim said Banet had had sex with her on four separate occasions.

A public defender entered a not guilty plea on behalf of the defendant May 17 during an initial hearing for the amended charges. He has a jury trial set for July 10 at 8:30 a.m. In Clark County Circuit Court No. 1.

