How to deal with mosquitoes this summer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Summer heat is sizzling early in WAVE Country, bringing out the bugs. From ticks, to mosquitoes, there are lots of pesky insects already causing problems.

If you feel like mosquitoes are always biting you and not the person right next to you, you could be onto something.

Several new studies found mosquitoes are attracted to people who release more carbon dioxide when they breathe. This includes people who are obese, and pregnant women.

Mosquitoes are also attracted to lactic acid, which humans produce on their skin when sweating or exercising.

Researchers also found the insects are 83% more likely to bite people with type O blood.

If you plan to sit outside and drink a beer, use the bug spray. People who drink at least three cans of beer are 30% more likely to get bitten.

Researchers found it's because drinking alcohol warms the body temperature, which mosquitoes are attracted to.

There are dozens of bug repellents, so if you're looking for a good one, use one with deet and eucalyptus, which are both proven to prevent mosquito bites.

