Louisville man indicted on murder charge in LaRue County

LARUE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A man accused of leaving the scene of a crash that killed a woman in LaRue County has been indicted for murder.

Prosecutors say Matthew Howsden, 33, of Louisville was operating his vehicle "under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life" after he collided with Stephanie Jensen's vehicle.

According to Kentucky State Police, Jensen, 28, was killed on November 18, 2017 at the intersection of Hwy 210 and Borders Curve Loop, when an SUV crossed the center line and struck her car head on. Jensen was pronounced dead at the scene by the LaRue County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the SUV was later identified as Howsden. Police say he fled on foot and was not at the scene when emergency personnel arrived.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Investigators confirm pipe bomb found at Pendleton gas station

+ Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Carroll County

+ LMDC employee accused of hiding domestic violence suspect in his home

Howsden is currently being held in the LaRue County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash bond. He's due in court on June 4 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.