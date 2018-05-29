Save The Date! Taste of Frankfort Avenue re-scheduled

The Taste of Frankfort Avenue will now take place in September to coincide with the Mellwood Art Fair. (Source: Taste of Frankfort Avenue Facebook page)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Frankfort Avenue Business Association is rescheduling its 26th annual Taste of Frankfort Avenue.

Originally set for June 10, the Taste of Frankfort Avenue will now take place on Sept. 9 at Mellwood Art & Entertainment Center.

According to a post on TOFA's Facebook page, the new date was arranged in order to "coincide with the amazing Mellwood Art Fair."

General admission tickets are $45. VIP passes are $100.

