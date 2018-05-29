Part of Greenwood Rd becomes 'Coach Bill Miller Way' - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Part of Greenwood Rd becomes 'Coach Bill Miller Way'

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Coach Bill Miller Way was unveiled on Tuesday. (Source: Councilman Rick Blackwell) Coach Bill Miller Way was unveiled on Tuesday. (Source: Councilman Rick Blackwell)
Bill Miller (Source: JCPS) Bill Miller (Source: JCPS)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Paying tribute to a PRP legend, as part of Greenwood Road in front of PRP High School has been renamed "Coach Bill Miller Way".

The sign was unveiled on Tuesday.

Miller was the Panthers' longtime baseball coach, racking up more wins than any other high school coach in the state of Kentucky in his 39 years.

Miller passed away in April after a battle with lung cancer.

