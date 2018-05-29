Former JCPS resource officer on trial

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former JCPS school resource officer is on trial, charged with assault.

Jonathan Hardin is accused of using a choke hold on a 13-year-old student at Olmsted Academy North in 2015.

The incident was caught on surveillance video. The video shows a student bump into Hardin, who then lifts the student off the ground by his neck for six seconds, before releasing him. The video also shows the student fall to the ground, unconscious.

Hardin is charged with assault, wanton endangerment and official misconduct.

Charges in a second case against Hardin were dropped after he agreed to an anger management assessment. In that incident, he punched an Olmsted North student, reportedly for cutting the lunch line.

