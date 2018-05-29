Residents riding out Hawaii lava told to escape torrents - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Residents riding out Hawaii lava told to escape torrents

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this Saturday, May 26, 2018, image released by the U.S. Geological Survey HVO shows an aerial view of fissure 22 looking toward the south, as Kilauea Volcano continues its eruption cycle near Pahoa on the island of K... (U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this Saturday, May 26, 2018, image released by the U.S. Geological Survey HVO shows an aerial view of fissure 22 looking toward the south, as Kilauea Volcano continues its eruption cycle near Pahoa on the island of K...
(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this Saturday, May 26, 2018 image from video released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava sends up clouds of steam and toxic gases as it enters the Pacific Ocean as Kilauea Volcano continues its eruption cycle near P... (U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this Saturday, May 26, 2018 image from video released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava sends up clouds of steam and toxic gases as it enters the Pacific Ocean as Kilauea Volcano continues its eruption cycle near P...

By SOPHIA YAN
Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Rivers of lava flowed toward the ocean on Hawaii's Big Island over the weekend, forcing officials to knock on doors and urge residents holding out in two evacuated neighborhoods to flee right away.

Molten rock trapped at least one person who was rescued by authorities. The Kilauea volcano has been unleashing danger on the remote, rural southeastern side of the island for nearly a month, displacing thousands of residents, destroying 37 houses and forcing businesses to shut down.

A section of a key rural highway closed after a lava flow came within about 100 yards (90 meters), according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. The two-lane highway connects Pahoa, a small town near the evacuation zones of the Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens neighborhoods, to the east coastline and links two other small highways that run north and south.

Lava was shooting up from cracks in the ground and blowing strands of volcanic glass.

Explosions at the summit were sending small bursts of volcanic ash as high as 15,000 feet (4,570 meters).

Wind was carrying volcanic glass, gases, pollution and ash particles to other parts of the island. Authorities on Tuesday advised residents to minimize exposure to avoid irritation to skin and eyes and breathing problems.

A new fissure has opened, bringing the total number of cracks spouting lava to 24 since the volcano began erupting on May 3, Hawaii County Civil Defense said.

Lava also has covered two wells at a geothermal plant. County officials said the plugged wells were stable and being monitored, and no dangerous gases have been released, such as hydrogen sulfide - a colorless, flammable gas that can be emitted by volcanoes or when organic matter and waste break down.

Ormat Technologies, a Nevada company that owns the Puna Geothermal Venture plant, said it could not assess the extent of the damage to the wells. The facility produces roughly one-quarter of the Big Island's daily energy supply.

After weeks of scientific updates on the volcano, the U.S. Geological Survey took a lighter tone as it responded to a question on Twitter about whether it would be safe to roast marshmallows over volcanic vents.

"We're going to have to say no, that's not safe," the agency's volcanos account replied Monday, saying if the vent was belching volcanic gases, such as sulfur dioxide or hydrogen sulfide, the roasted marshmallows "would taste bad." The gases generally smell like rotten eggs.

Hawaii's Volcanoes National Park has been closed for 19 days and has no water due to damaged utility lines, said Jessica Ferracane, a spokeswoman for the National Park Service.

___

Associated Press journalist Audrey McAvoy contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Parson: Greitens resignation will heal state

    The Latest: Parson: Greitens resignation will heal state

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 6:05 PM EDT2018-05-29 22:05:28 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-05-30 02:06:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this May 17, 2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens looks on before speaking at an event near the capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens, a sometimes brash outsider whose unconventional resume as a Rhode...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this May 17, 2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens looks on before speaking at an event near the capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens, a sometimes brash outsider whose unconventional resume as a Rhode...
    Republican leaders in the Missouri House say GOP Gov. Eric Greitens has "put the best interest" of the state's residents first in deciding to resign.More >>
    Republican leaders in the Missouri House say GOP Gov. Eric Greitens has "put the best interest" of the state's residents first in deciding to resign.More >>

  • Alberto remnants leave flooding, downed trees in wake

    Alberto remnants leave flooding, downed trees in wake

    Monday, May 28 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-05-29 03:45:14 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-05-30 02:06:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dan Anderson). A surfer makes his way out into the water as a subtropical approaches on Monday, May 28, 2018, in Pensacola, Fla. The storm gained the early jump on the 2018 hurricane season as it headed toward anticipated landfall sometime Mo...(AP Photo/Dan Anderson). A surfer makes his way out into the water as a subtropical approaches on Monday, May 28, 2018, in Pensacola, Fla. The storm gained the early jump on the 2018 hurricane season as it headed toward anticipated landfall sometime Mo...

    Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.

    More >>

    Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.

    More >>

  • California, US team up on an issue that divides them: pot

    California, US team up on an issue that divides them: pot

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 12:06 PM EDT2018-05-29 16:06:37 GMT
    Tuesday, May 29 2018 10:05 PM EDT2018-05-30 02:05:54 GMT
    Researchers and federal authorities are finding what they say is an alarming increase in the use of a powerful pesticide at illegal marijuana farms hidden on public land in California.More >>
    Researchers and federal authorities are finding what they say is an alarming increase in the use of a powerful pesticide at illegal marijuana farms hidden on public land in California.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly