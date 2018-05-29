Parking directions released for graduations at the Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - High school graduation is an important time in a teens life. There's no need to miss it because you couldn't find what gate to go in at the Kentucky Expo Center.

To make it easy, JCPS is coordinating with the Kentucky Exposition Center to get you to your loved ones commencement with ease. Just find your school below and use the map at the bottom of this story to locate convenient entry gates and parking lots. Good luck and congratulations class of 2018!

JCPS Graduations Thursday, May 31st

Ballard High School: Come in Gate 1 from Phillips Lane. Park in Lot N or A. Graduation is in Freedom Hall at 8pm.

Eastern High School: Come in Gate 1 from Phillips Lane. Park in Lot N or A. Graduation is in Freedom Hall at 4:30pm.

Jeffersontown: Come in Gate 4 from Crittenden Drive or Gate 6 from Preston Highway. Park in Lot H, J or L. Graduation is in Broadbent Arena at 5pm.

Valley High School: Come in Gate 4 from Crittenden Drive or Gate 6 from Preston Highway. Park in Lot H, J or L.Graduation is in Broadbent Arena at 8pm.

JCPS Graduations Friday, June 1st

Doss High School: Come in Gate 4 from Crittenden Drive or Gate 6 from Preston Highway. Park in Lot H, J or L. Graduation is in Broadbent Arena at 3pm.

DuPont Manual High: Come in Gate 1 from Phillips Lane. Park in Lot N. Graduation is in Freedom Hall at 9am.

Fern Creek: Come in Gate 4 from Crittenden Drive or Gate 6 from Preston Highway. Park in Lot H, J or L. Graduation is in Broadbent Arena at 9am.

Louisville Male High: Come in Gate 6 from Preston Highway or Gate 1 from Phillips Lane. Park in Lot E at the rear entrance of Freedom Hall. Graduation is at 12:30pm in Freedom Hall.

Moore High School: Come in Gate 1 from Phillips Lane. Park in Lot A. Graduation is at 9am in the East Hall A&B.

Pleasure Ridge Park High: Come in Gate 1 from Phillips Lane. Park in Lot N or A. Graduation is in Freedom Hall at 7am.

Seneca High: Come in Gate 1 from Phillips Lane. Park in Lot N. Graduation is in Freedom Hall at 4pm.

Southern High: Come in Gate 4 from Crittenden Drive or Gate 6 from Preston Highway. Park in Lot H, J or L. Graduation is in Broadbent Arena at 12pm.

Waggener High: Come in Gate 1 from Phillips Lane. Park in Lot A. Graduation is at 12pm in East Hall A&B.

SCPS Graduations Friday June 1st

Spencer County High: Come in Gate 4 from Crittenden Drive or Gate 6 from Preston Highway. Park in Lot H, J or L. Graduation is in Broadbent Arena at 7pm.

JCPS Graduations Saturday, June 2nd

Atherton High: Come in Gate 1 from Phillips Lane. Park in Lot N or A. Graduation is in Freedom Hall at 3pm.

Butler High: Come in Gate 1 from Phillips Lane. Park in Lot N or A. Graduation is in Freedom Hall at 9am.

Central High: Come in Gate 4 from Crittenden Drive or Gate 6 from Preston Highway. Park in Lot H, J or L. Graduation is in Broadbent Arena at 12pm.

Fairdale High: Come in Gate 4 from Crittenden Drive or Gate 6 from Preston Highway. Park in Lot H, J or L. Graduation is in Broadbent Arena at 9am.

Western High: Come in Gate 4 from Crittenden Drive or Gate 6 from Preston Highway. Park in Lot H, J or L. Graduation is in Broadbent Arena at 3pm.

If you still need assistance, contact the Kentucky Exposition Center at 502-376-5000 or check out their website.

