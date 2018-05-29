ISP investigating fatal crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - One person is dead and another seriously injured after a crash in Washington County, Indiana on Tuesday.

According to Indiana State Police, Jeffery Turner, 50, from Pekin, IN, was traveling west on Highway 160 near Canton/South Boston Road when the Lincoln Town Car he was driving left the roadway for unknown reasons. Turner overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross back over the highway, then crash into a utility pole on the passenger’s side of the car.

Turner was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger, Andrew Vires, 18, also from Pekin, sustained serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital.

An Indiana State Police Crash Reconstructionist was called to the scene for further investigation. It is unknown if Turner or Vires were wearing seat belts.

