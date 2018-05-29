KSP investigating after officer involved shooting with juvenile

More than 20,000 fans helped make the WAVE 3 News Abbey Road On The River festival another huge success.More >>
More than 20,000 fans helped make the WAVE 3 News Abbey Road On The River festival another huge success.More >>
One person was killed and another was seriously injured.More >>
One person was killed and another was seriously injured.More >>
There's no need to miss the commencement ceremony because you couldn't find what gate to go in at the Kentucky Expo Center.More >>
There's no need to miss the commencement ceremony because you couldn't find what gate to go in at the Kentucky Expo Center.More >>
Matthew Howsden is accused of leaving the scene of a crash that killed a woman in LaRue County in November 2017.More >>
Matthew Howsden is accused of leaving the scene of a crash that killed a woman in LaRue County in November 2017.More >>
Jonathan Hardin is accused of using a choke hold on a 13-year-old student at Olmsted Academy North in 2015.More >>
Jonathan Hardin is accused of using a choke hold on a 13-year-old student at Olmsted Academy North in 2015.More >>