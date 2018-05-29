Thousands of fans make WAVE 3 News Abbey Road on the River another huge success

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - America helped set a record in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

The popular classic-rock band by that name played Saturday night at WAVE 3 News Abbey Road on the River and 8,000 people came through the gates that day. They saved their signature song "Horse With No Name" for the encore after running through their hits, including "Ventura Highway", "Tin Man" and "Sister Golden Hair." That is the biggest one-day crowd so far in the two years the festival has taken place at Big Four Station.

Nearly 20,000 fans came over the Memorial Day weekend to hear dozens of bands -- mostly Beatles cover acts -- from as far away as Argentina and Norway.

Friday night and Sunday night featured perennial favorite All You Need Is Love, from Canada. They were joined on stage Sunday night by horns and strings and performers from Britbeat out of Chicago and the Newbees from Cincinnati. That ensemble played the entire collection of Beatles hits from the "Love" album.

Sunday night wrapped up with a packed house in a downstairs conference room at the Radisson hotel in Jeffersonville for a show that had the feel of a Cavern Club early-Beatles show in Germany.

The Jukebox Beatles from Puerto Rico ran through early Beatles songs before doing their later hits and other 60’s music until 2 a.m.

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore addressed the crowd Sunday night, saying he hoped Abbey Road on the River would stay in his city for many years to come. Already ticket sales have begun for next year, with the Cowsills coming to play along with some other acts yet to be determined.

Many fans have come to AROTR for more than a decade, from New England to Los Angeles, as well as many other countries. Each day brings about 12 hours straight of live music before the action heads to the Radisson for the early-morning party.

