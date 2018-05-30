Home catches fire near Churchill Downs

The fire was reported in the 3100 block of Bohannon Avenue shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Fire crews were called after a fire started in the bedroom of a duplex near Churchill Downs.

The fire was reported in the 3100 block of Bohannon Avenue shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Louisville Fire & Rescue Lt. Col. Terrance Delaney said one man lived in the side of the duplex where the fire started. The man was able to call the fire department and alert his neighbor.

It took approximately 20 firefighters two minutes to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been released but Delaney said it was accidental.

