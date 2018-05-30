Home catches fire near Churchill Downs

A man who fell 12 feet down a latter broke both of his ankles and his legs. He finally got to meet the two EMTs who saved his legs.More >>
The university made the announcement regarding linebacker Isaac Stewart and defensive back Lyn Strange on Wednesday.More >>
The fire was reported in the 3100 block of Bohannon Avenue shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana businesses and residents impacted by severe storms and heavy flooding from February 21 through March 21 have until Thursday at 2 p.m. to apply in person for a low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration.More >>
Lawyers for the University of Louisville's Athletic Association filed a motion Wednesday claiming that disgraced basketball coach Rick Pitino has not "properly engaged in the discovery process."More >>
