AAA warns of the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers

Car crashes are the number one killer of teens and summertime is no exception. (Source: NBC Newschannel)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new report shows this is a dangerous time for teen drivers. We're going into what AAA calls the "100 Deadliest Days," the time of the year between Memorial Day and Labor Day when we see a spike in motor vehicle crashes involving teens.

According to AAA, fatal crashes involving teen drivers jump 14 percent during the "100 Deadliest Days."

Car crashes are the number one killer of teens and summertime is no exception. Last year saw an average of 10 fatal crashes per day involving teen drivers, according to AAA's Richard Roemer.

Nighttime driving is a major factor, with 36 percent of deadly teen crashes occurring between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. About 29 percent of crashes are speed related.

New, high-tech features such as Chevrolet's "Teen Driver Technology" can help parents keep an eye on new drivers when they aren't in the car. Parents can check on distance traveled, how many times safety features went off and the teen driver's top speeds.

Hum by Verizon is another option. The device offers speed alerts and a safety score, as well as maintenance reminders and roadside assistance.

Reinforce safe driving habits, so teen drivers can reach their final destination.

